Cherri’s Chocol’art knows the way to mom’s heart

eightWest staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mother’s Day is almost here, and if you’re still on the hunt for a gift for mom, we have the perfect idea for you… chocolate!

eightWest was joined by mother daughter duo Cherri and Ashley from Cherri’s Chocol’art.

Cherri, a fine arts gallery owner for over 30 years with a love of both art and chocolate, turned her passion for chocolate into a business. Her eye for high quality and artful presentation has earned her a steady and growing stream of faithful patrons.

Come and visit!

Their shop is located on the downtown Kalamazoo walking mall, near our new Downtown Kalamazoo studio!