SUV rolls over on US-131 in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — An SUV rolled over on US-131 in Wyoming Wednesday evening, causing a miles-long backup while emergency responders were on the scene.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near 36th Street, dispatchers say. A 24 Hour News 8 crew on the scene could see an SUV rolled over and landed on its roof.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation. They are not yet providing any information about whether anyone was hurt, nor have they said what caused the crash.

Highway traffic was backed up all the way to 76th Street — that’s nearly 5 miles from where the crash happened.

24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information.

