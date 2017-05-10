Easy pain relief and exercise tricks for expecting and new moms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Life is full of excitement when you’re expecting a baby or have a little one at home, but at this stage in life your body goes through a lot of unexpected changes.

We welcomed Terri Jeurink and Ashley Vandenberg who are physical therapists that specialize in women’s health at Northern Physical Therapy.

As mothers, it’s easy to stay focused on our babies and not take time for ourselves, but the reality is that many pregnant women and new moms experience pain, especially in their backs. Many moms think aches and pains are just a part of pregnancy or caring for a newborn, but physical therapy can really help with these issues.

A PT will teach you how to make subtle changes in the way that you move, exercise, sleep, and sit to avoid pain.

Things you can do right now to help reduce pain:

Good shoes with support or orthotics, no heels

Belly bands to support your midsection if pregnant

Low impact exercise like walking, biking, swimming, stretching

Avoid stress on the back by bending, lifting, twisting

How important is it to get a workout in while pregnant?

Northern Physical Therapy tells clients to start slowly, stretch before and after, and drink plenty of fluids. If you feel pain, you can consult a PT for guidance on exercise and pain management.

Exercise can decrease pain when done properly

Boost energy

Improve sleep patterns

Reduce chances for postpartum depression

Watch the video above for demonstrations, and at home exercise ideas!

If you’re having trouble with back pain, incontinence, or any other issue, Northern Physical Therapy is offering a free consultation to the first 5 viewers who call. And, the first person who gets through and schedules their free consultation will receive a free Fitbit! They also offer free presentations to women’s groups and mom’s clubs.

eightWest special and contact information

Northern Physical Therapy

(616.997.6172)

Free Fitbit to first caller who schedules a free consultation

Free consultation for the first 5 callers

Free presentations offered to mom’s groups

Locations in: Cedar Springs, Coopersville, Grand Rapids, Lowell, Grant, Sparta, Wayland, Northview Fitness Center, Wayland Fitness Center

www.northernpts.com

