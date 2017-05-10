Flint to get $100M in federal aid after Snyder’s OK

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Flint will receive $100 million in federal funding to address the city’s drinking water crisis after the supply was contaminated with lead.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed the aid into law this week, months after it was initially approved by then-President Barack Obama and Congress. State lawmakers in recent weeks passed a bill to send the money along to Flint.

The federal aid requires a $20 million state match, which will be provided from funding already authorized last year.

The new money will be used to replace corroded pipes that leached lead and to update aging water mains and infrastructure. Water meters will be replaced and an engineering study will be done.

—–

