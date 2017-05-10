Grand Haven industrial fire remains under investigation

Related Coverage Crews battle industrial fire at Grand Haven business

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — An industrial fire at a Grand Haven business remains under investigation Wednesday, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

Authorities responded to the fire around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at Seaver Finishing, located at 1645 Marion Avenue, after witnesses reported seeing flames.

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames at the northwest corner of the factory had spread to the ceiling on the north side of the building.

Efforts to put out the blaze were hampered when part of the roof and building collapsed.

After firefighters tried for several hours to get to the fire in a cinder block room, authorities say an excavator was brought in Tuesday night to remove equipment from the roof and tear down a wall.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

