Kalamazoo man stabbed multiple times; no arrest made

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo public safety officers are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.

At 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 1300 block of James Street in the city’s Edison neighborhood.

There, they found a 23-year-old Kalamazoo man who had been stabbed multiple times in the torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital where his condition was stable Wednesday morning.

Officers said no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

