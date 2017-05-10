Man charged in Grand Rapids stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of stabbing another man Monday night on Grand Rapids’ southeast side has been formally charged.

Wednesday, Glen Relerford, 53, was arraigned in Grand Rapids District Court on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and being a habitual offender-fourth offense.

Police say Relerford stabbed a 49-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Bates St. SE. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the stabbing stemmed from an argument between the two men.

Relerford was also arrested on April 27, 2017 and charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. In that case, the charges were dismissed and he was released from jail that same day.

Relerford is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Kent County jail. He’s expected back in court for a preliminary examination on May 30.

