BCPD: Drunken driver hits, kills motorcyclist

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash north of Battle Creek on Wednesday evening, and police say a drunken driver was to blame.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on M-37 south of Halbert Road in Bedford Township, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police say a 48-year-old man leaving a private drive lost control of his vehicle as it accelerated and hit a motorcycle head-on.

The motorcyclist, a 59-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released Wednesday night.

The man was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death. His name was has also not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation, BCPD said.

