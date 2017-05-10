Norton Shores police cruiser destroyed in crash

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash involving a Norton Shores police cruiser.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on Henry Street between Ross and Forest Park roads.

It’s unclear if an officer was injured, but the vehicle is destroyed. Crews could be seen loading the wreckage onto a flatbed around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities have shut down that section of Henry Street for investigation and cleanup. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more from MSP. Check back on woodtv.com and 24 Hour News 8 at noon for updates.

