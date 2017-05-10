Report: Grand Rapids among best US cities for doctors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is one of the best places nationwide for doctors to practice, according to a new report by Medscape.

Grand Rapids came in at No. 11 on the health industry website’s newly released list for 2017.

Medscape said its rankings were based on rates of malpractice lawsuits, medical board actions, income levels, patient loads and quantity of physicians– all possible contributing factors to doctor stress and burnout. Medscape said it also took into account the general population’s well-being, including violent crime and divorce rates, happiness levels, traffic volumes and family resources.

Minneapolis took the top spot, followed by Madison, Wisconsin; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Des Moines, Iowa; and Burlington, Vermont. No other Michigan cities cracked the top 25 best cities for doctors.

New Orleans ranked as the worst city for doctor burnout. It also had the least healthy population, according to Medscape.

Phoenix, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Tulsa, Oklahoma rounded out Medscape’s list of five worst cities for doctors to practice. The website said Tulsa was the most dangerous city to practice.

Medscape said the top burnout specialty among doctors was emergency medicine. The agency said surprisingly, family medicine and plastic surgery also had a higher frequency of burnout.

Doctors looking for a lighter load may want to head to Honolulu, Hawaii or Des Moines, Iowa – Medcape said those two cities had the healthiest populations.

However, Fargo, North Dakota had the highest paid doctors, according to the report.

Omaha, Nebraska was the best city for families and Columbia, Maryland was the top city for pet lovers, according to Medscape.

—-

Online:

Medscape

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

