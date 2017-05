FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Dive Team is searching for a man who went missing after his fishing boat capsized on Lake Michigan.

Authorities were called to the lake around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday to 5200 block Scenic Drive in Fruitland Township, near Whitehall, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office confirms to 24 Hour News 8.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew on the scene working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

