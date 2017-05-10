Russo’s to open grocery store in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The wait is over: A grocery store will soon open in downtown Grand Rapids.

Russo’s International Market plans to open a second store at the former site of Bagger Dave’s at 241 West Fulton Street.

“Since opening in 1905, my grandfather made it his mission to serve the Grand Rapids community. Our first location was on Division in what was known as ‘Little Italy.’ When we needed more room, we opened up on 29th Street,” said market president Phil Russo in a Tuesday news release. “We always knew we would return to our roots and this second location will allow us to serve the downtown community as we once did 112 years ago.”

Russo’s International Market plans to transform the 4,500 square-foot building into a grocery store complete with a bistro, deli, catering and a coffee, espresso and gelato bar. The deli will have seating for 60 people inside and 40 people outside, according to the Italian grocer.

However, the family owned business is still working on getting the necessary permits and approvals, since the site was previously zoned for restaurant use.

Russo’s International Market also wants to offer grocery and alcohol delivery and curbside pickup. The store would have later business hours as well.

Phil Russo said the housing boom in Grand Rapids paired with the demand for grocery stores gave their business the perfect opportunity to return to downtown.

Russo’s International Market expects to open its new grocery store and bistro this summer. Its 29th Street location will continue to operate.

