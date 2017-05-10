Snyder talks heath care during Tulip Time visit





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Rick Snyder made his annual trek to the Tulip Time Festival to speak at the Festival Luncheon in Holland on Wednesday.

Before he donned his traditional costume and joined other elected officials for the ceremonial sweeping of the streets, Snyder gave an upbeat assessment of the last six years.

The governor talked about how Holland has been a leader with the best employment numbers in the state as well as being a model for training skilled workers.

After he spoke to the crowd, 24 Hour News 8 asked Snyder about his meeting Tuesday with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Snyder said because of the format and time constraints, he didn’t speak to the HHS chief about the recently passed health care bill or how that could impact Medicaid expansion in Michigan, which provides insurance coverage for more than 500,000 Michiganders.

“I do have real concerns with the bill that passed the House. I hope there’s an opportunity in the Senate to make a number of improvements. The Affordable Care Act itself has serious problems, problems particularly in the insurance market,” Snyder said. “But the bill that went through the House, I have serious concerns about Healthy Michigan and its long-term future, about traditional Medicaid and also about the insurance markets.”

Snyder points out that there will be a lot of opportunity to make changes to the health care bill in the U.S. Senate.

The questions that still exist are: Can the U.S. Senate come up with something that can pass in the House and just how long that might take?

