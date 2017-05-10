Verlander to Team Agar: ‘You are an inspiration’





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford’s Team Agar got some added support for Saturday’s Fifth Third River Bank Run from an athlete who Johnny Agar admires greatly.

A few weeks ago, Under Armour released a commercial that showed Agar, who has cerebral palsy, and his father Jeff Agar training and mimicking the work of the company’s biggest athlete, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps. Since then, the commercial has been airing during Detroit Tigers games on Fox Sports Detroit.

Wednesday, another Under Armour athlete, Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, gave Agar a shout-out on Twitter.

“Johnny and Jeff, on behalf of Under Armour and athletes all over, you guys are such an inspiration and we are all rooting for you,” Verlander said in a video. “Johnny, dude, your own ad. How cool. You are going to be the most famous Under Armour athlete yet.”

The Agars have competed in a number of races around West Michigan and two Ironman competitions. They will participate in the 25K at the River Bank Run as part of myTEAM TRIUMPH, a nonprofit athletic ride-along program created to help people with disabilities compete in races.

