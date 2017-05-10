What you need to know: 40th River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Fifth Third River Bank Run will take over downtown Grand Rapids for the 40th consecutive year on Saturday.

Whether you plan to come downtown or watch from home, here is what you need to know:

LIVE BROADCAST

24 Hour News 8 Daybreak will broadcast live from The Media Arts Center at the Grand Rapids Art Museum from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sports Director Jack Doles and seven-time River Bank Run champion Greg Meyer will join the Daybreak team to bring you live coverage of the start and finish of every race.

RACE TIMES

5K Run: 7 a.m.

10K Run: 7:40 a.m.

25K Handcycle: 8:15 a.m.

25K Wheelchair: 8:16 a.m.

25K Run: 8:18 a.m. (Elite women)/8:30 a.m. (Elite men & rest of field)

5K Walk: 9 a.m.

The race starts at Monroe Avenue and Lyon Street. The finish line is at Ottawa Avenue and Lyon.

STREET CLOSURES

A number of streets will close along the course Saturday morning. Check out the full list of closures online.

PARKING

The best advice is to try to park south of the course downtown. Roads remain open throughout the morning to the ramps at Monroe Center and Ottawa/Fulton. If you’re willing to walk a little further, you can easily get in and out of the parking lots around Van Andel Arena. Additional parking information can be found at the River Bank Run website.

GEAR CHECK

Runners can check their gear on race morning at DeVos Place from 6 a.m. to noon. Runners will receive a clear gear check bag when picking up their bib and T-shirt. Participants must use the official gear bag to check items.

SPECTATOR HOT SPOTS

If you make your way downtown as a spectator, the best places to watch the race are at the start and finish lines. If you’re interested in seeing the race along the course, there are two key spots:

John Ball Park 10K: 8:10-8:35 a.m. 25K: 8:50-11:30 a.m.

Johnson Park 25K: 8:30-10 a.m.



>>Online: A map to spectator hot spots

FINISHING VIDEO

After the race runners can enter their bib number on woodtv.com to watch and share video of themselves crossing the finish line.

PRIZE MONEY

For most runners, finishing the River Bank Run is more about accomplishing a goal than taking home a big check. However, for the top athletes in this year’s race, a total of $116,400 is up for grabs.

The top male and female finishers in the 25K each win $10,000. There are also bonuses for winning the “race within the race” and setting a world record. See the full breakdown online.

Have more questions? Check out the online River Bank Run Event Guide.

