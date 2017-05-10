Zoetis expansion to create 45 jobs in Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An animal health company is expected to create 45 jobs as it expands in Kalamazoo and Portage.

Zoetis is spending $64.5 million on the expansion of its manufacturing and supply facilities. Construction on the project should start later this month and be completed by early 2019.

The project is expected to create up to 45 manufacturing jobs over three years and could create 15 more jobs in the two years after that. You can find information about working at Zoetis on the company’s website.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation awarded Zoetis a $500,000 grant to support the expansion.

Zoetis develops, manufactures and sells animal medicines and vaccines. It currently has about 300 employees in Kalamazoo and Portage.

