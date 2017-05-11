1 arrested for bus stop abduction, sex assault of child

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A male accused of sexually assaulting a child he allegedly abducted from a city bus stop is in the Kalamazoo County jail.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1600 block of Clinton Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Thursday after a 13-year-old girl told dispatchers she had been abducted and was being held upstairs in a house in that area.

Officers narrowed down their search to a specific house and found the victim inside along with the suspect, according to authorities.

The victim said she had been waiting for the bus in the 1600 block of Portage Street when she was approached by the suspect and forced into his car. He then drove her to the house on Clinton Avenue where she was sexually assaulted, investigators say.

Investigators say the 13-year-old girl’s mother was waiting for her. When she didn’t make it home, her mother filed a missing person report.

The victim was able to call 911 when another resident came home unexpectedly and the suspect briefly left the 13-year-old unattended.

Authorities say the suspect and victim did not know each other.

They are withholding the suspect’s name until he’s formally charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

