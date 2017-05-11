2 crashes shut down NB, SB US-31 in Ottawa County

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The northbound and southbound lanes of US-31 have been shut down north of Holland due to two crashes.

The crash that happened in the southbound lanes at Bingham Street in Olive Township involved a semi-truck and a car. Ottawa County Sheriff’s dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that the semi is on its side and losing its cargo. One person was critically injured and another received non-life threatening injuries.

The crash in the highway’s northbound lanes happened near Port Sheldon Street in Olive Township and involved two vehicles, dispatchers said. No one was critically injured in that crash.

>>Interactive traffic map on woodtv.com

After the first two crashes that closed the highway, a third crash happened on US-31 and Riley Street in Holland Township. Sheriff’s officials did not say whether that crash was in the northbound or southbound lanes of the highway.

24 Hour News 8 is monitoring all three crashes. Check back for updates and tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 5 for the latest.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

