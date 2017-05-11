Beautiful hanging baskets for mom at Romence Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Time is running out to get something special for mom… but we’ve got you covered! Katey from Romence Gardens joined us in studio with some great ideas.

If you want to give the gift of flowers or just want to plant some pots to put outside your door, this is the place for you. Take a look in the video above!

Romence Gardens is a locally owned, family business. Katey’s the third generation that’s running the place – her grandfather started Romence 85 years ago!

They’re even giving viewers an eightWest special! If you come in and mention eightWest, you can have 10% off all hanging baskets!

Romence Gardens

265 Lakeside Dr NE, Grand Rapids

10% off hanging baskets when you mention eightWest

