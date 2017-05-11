Chiropractor allegedly defrauded Medicaid out of $200K

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Van Buren County chiropractor is accused of defrauding Medicaid out of nearly $200,000 over two years.

Ahad Lotfi, 53, was arraigned Thursday on two felony counts of Medicaid fraud—False Claim. He was given a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to be back in court on May 19, according to a Michigan Attorney General’s Office news release.

He owned and operated clinics in Bangor, Hartford, Paw Paw and South Haven.

Beginning in 2015, Lotfi allegedly billed Medicaid for custom-made shoe inserts and therapeutic pillows, which are not eligible for coverage. Medicaid paid $270.50 and $97.96 respectively per item, the release said.

“The Michigan Medicaid program exists to pay healthcare costs for eligible Michiganders—not to function as a cash cow for unscrupulous providers,” state Attorney General Bill Schuette said in a statement.

The attorney general’s Health Care Fraud Division uses data mining to find irregularities in Medicaid billing, which led authorities to Lotfi. The division is the first such unit in the country to get approval from the federal government to data mine Medicaid data.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

