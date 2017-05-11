Passengers trapped after bus hits utility pole

A crash involving a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus on West Main and N. Dartmouth Street in Kalamazoo Township on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus hit a utility pole on West Main Street Thursday, bringing down live power lines and trapping passengers for a time.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. at West Main Street and N. Dartmouth Street in Kalamazoo Township. That’s just north of Western Michigan University campus.

Authorities say the bus was cut off by a car. That caused it to hit the utility pole, snapping it and bringing down power lines. The lines that landed on the bus were still live, so passengers were trapped.

Consumer Energy de-energized the line and the passengers were free to get off the bus around 6 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Area residents and businesses will be without power while Consumers works to replace the utility pole and put lines back up.