Crews resume Lake Michigan search for Rockford man

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon County dive team says an angler they’re searching for in Lake Michigan is a Rockford man.

Authorities resumed their search for the fisherman Thursday morning.

He was about 300 yards offshore when he fell out of his aluminum fishing boat near Michillinda Lodge in Fruitland Township, southwest of Whitehall. His self-propelled boat then took off, according to White Lake Fire Authority Chief Gregory Holman.

Witnesses standing on a bluff overlooking the lake heard his calls for help around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Holman was the first to arrive at the scene. He jumped into the lake and swam out as far as he could, but had to turn back because of the cold water temperatures.

Holman said he could no longer see the fisherman when he got back on shore.

Several watercraft combed the waters for the man Wednesday, including a boat from the U.S. Coast Guard. Two Coast Guard helicopters also aided in the effort.

