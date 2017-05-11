Driver dies after SUV flips on US-131 in Wyoming

Related Coverage SUV rolls over on US-131 in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a driver thrown from her vehicle in a rollover crash on US-131 has died.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes north of 44th Street in Wyoming, according to police.

MSP says it appears the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her SUV, which flipped several times. The driver was thrown from her vehicle; she was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital where she died, according to MSP.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the crash, which shut down the highway for about three hours.

A witness told 24 Hour News 8 the woman didn’t seem to realize the vehicles in front of her were traveling slower until it was too late.

“She swerved over to the middle lane to try to avoid it and just started losing control and then hit the middle wall and started tumbling,” Corey Claxton said.

Authorities are withholding the driver’s name until her family is notified.

