Have your closet organized by a fashion forward style consultant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ever dream of having one of those super organized closets you see online? Well that closet is in reach! We had Style Consultant Kherington McFarland along with Lynda Kistler of Goodwill in studio to tell us how.

See video above to learn more!

Kherington, hired by Goodwill, helps transform women’s closets based on their needs. She also helps style your wardrobe by putting pieces together that you might have never guessed would work. She’s a fashion expert for a good cause! While cleaning out the old, Kherington and the client will fill boxes to donate to Goodwill.

Interested in a little spring cleaning? Go to https://www.goodwillgr.org/ to learn more!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

