Meijer expanding home delivery to the lakeshore

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer shoppers along the lakeshore will soon be able to get groceries delivered to their door.

The retailer announced Thursday it is expanding home delivery service to seven cities this month, after a successful launch in the Grand Rapids area.

Customers in Grand Haven, Muskegon, Holland, South Haven, Benton Harbor and Stevensville can sign for the program through Shipt. Service to those cities will start on May 23, according to Meijer.

The retailer plans to start home delivery in Traverse City two days later.

Customers must subscribe to Shipt for the service. It costs $99 per year.

Once registered, customers can submit their shopping lists and a personal shopper will fill the order and drop it off at their home in as little as an hour.

Deliveries are $7 for any orders less than $35; the delivery fee is waived for orders higher than that amount.

Meijer says 55,000 items are available for ordering through Shipt, including fresh produce, refrigerated and frozen foods, pet food and health and beauty care products.

Meijer says it will continue rolling out home delivery to markets across the Midwest throughout this year.

