GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD) — One person was killed after a car hit a pole in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

Grand Rapids Police tell us the crash happened at 11:05 p.m. The car was heading north on Division Ave. near Alger St. SE when it hit the median and crashed into the pole.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, 28 customers were without power as of Thursday at 4 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 7 a.m.

Police are still investigating the crash.

