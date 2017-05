The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Tulip Time Festival's annual Volksparade, which features the traditional street-sweeping, was held in Holland Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)