Prison for man in Wyoming love triangle murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man who killed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend a year ago is headed to a state prison.

Angel Javier Villegas-Guzman was sentenced Wednesday to between 30 and 70 years in prison for second-degree murder and two years for a felony firearm charge.

Authorities say Villegas-Guzman shot and killed 21-year-old Kyro Garnett at a Wyoming apartment complex on May 6, 2016. Garnett was dating Villegas-Guzman’s ex-girlfriend.

Villegas-Guzman was initially charged with four felony counts, including open murder, first-degree felony home invasion, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms. In April, he pleaded no contest to the lesser second-degree murder charge and felony firearm.

