Re-watch CWC Awards on “Where You Live”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Did you miss the Connecting with Community Awards when they were featured on Maranda’s “Where You Live”?

You are in luck! Catch all of the CWC Awards finalists stories here as they were highlighted on “Where You Live”

Watch the first part of the show in the video above!

Watch Part 2

Watch Part 3

If you want to see the new documentary film produced by the students at WMCAT in partnership with the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archive and the Grand Rapids Public Library “Rhythm and Race” tonight May 11th at the Wealthy Street Theatre at 7pm.

Watch Part 4

See the full story from Outside In Stables this Friday May 12th at 5pm on 24 Hour News 8.

The winner of the Connecting with Community Awards will be announced at the awards celebration on Wednesday May 24th.

Keep up with everything related to the Connecting with Community Awards.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

