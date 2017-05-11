Reports: Mike Rogers considered for FBI director

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Michigan congressman Mike Rogers is said to be in the running to replace James Comey as FBI director, according to reports.

A White House official told Bloomberg that President Donald Trump is considering Rogers, a former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and FBI special agent.

Rogers represented Michigan’s 8th Congressional District from 2001 until he retired in 2015. The 8th District covers Ingham County, Livingston County and a portion of Oakland County.

Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday in a move the president said was needed to restore “public trust and confidence” in the bureau.

Rogers is not the only name being considered by the Trump administration. Bloomberg reports other possible candidates include Dana Boente, a U.S. attorney; John Pistole, a former FBI deputy director; and Ray Kelly, a former New York City police commissioner.

