Storm Team 8 forecast

Terri DeBoer and Matt Kirkwood


TODAY
Becoming Partly Cloudy
NOON: 60
HIGH: 66
WIND: E-NE 5-15 mph

SUNRISE 6:23 a.m.
SUNSET  8:54 p.m.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Dry Pattern through Weekend
Much Warmer Next Week

TODAY   We are drying out in the wake of overnight showers that laid down the heaviest rain to the south of I-96.  Sunny breaks will becoming more widespread this afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.

TONIGHT Partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY  Partly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures in the mid 60s.  It’ll be cooler near Lake Michigan as winds turn to the northwest at 5-15 mph.

WEEKEND  Saturday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the mid-upper 60s inland and mid 50s at Lake Michigan.  The chance of rain isn’t zero Saturday but quite low (20%). Partly cloudy skies will carry over through Sunday with similar temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:   It’ll be partly cloudy and warmer with temperatures climbing back into the 70s.

LATE NEXT WEEK  A significant warming trend will emerge, with highs in the low 80s by the end of next week.

Check out Bill’s Blog. Bill has more on the big Denver hailstorm, snow in California and the long-range outlook.

Grand Rapids, MI Extended Forecast

8 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast





















Thu
11
Partly Cloudy
30%
66°
45°
Fri
12
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°
43°
Sat
13
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°
46°
Sun
14
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°
43°
Mon
15
Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
20%
73°
45°
Tue
16
Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
20%
78°
50°
Wed
17
Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
20%
80°
62°
Thu
18
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°
62°

8 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast







Thu
2p
20%
62°
Thu
3p
20%
64°
Thu
4p
20%
65°
Thu
5p
20%
66°
Thu
6p
20%
66°
Thu
7p
20%
64°
Thu
8p
10%
62°
Thu
9p
10%
60°
Thu
10p
10%
57°
Thu
11p
10%
52°
Fri
12a
0%
50°
Fri
1a
10%
49°
Fri
2a
10%
47°
Fri
3a
10%
47°
Fri
4a
10%
46°
Fri
5a
10%
44°
Fri
6a
10%
44°
Fri
7a
10%
43°
Fri
8a
10%
47°
Fri
9a
0%
51°
Fri
10a
0%
55°
Fri
11a
0%
58°
Fri
12p
0%
60°
Fri
1p
0%
62°
Fri
2p
0%
64°
Fri
3p
0%
65°
Fri
4p
0%
65°
Fri
5p
10%
65°
Fri
6p
10%
65°
Fri
7p
10%
64°
Fri
8p
0%
62°
Fri
9p
0%
59°
Fri
10p
0%
56°
Fri
11p
10%
54°
Sat
12a
10%
52°
Sat
1a
10%
50°
Sat
2a
10%
48°
Sat
3a
10%
47°
Sat
4a
10%
45°
Sat
5a
10%
45°
Sat
6a
10%
45°
Sat
7a
10%
45°
Sat
8a
10%
48°
Sat
9a
0%
53°
Sat
10a
0%
57°
Sat
11a
20%
59°
Sat
12p
20%
61°

