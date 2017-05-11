Storm Team 8 forecast





TODAY

Becoming Partly Cloudy

NOON: 60

HIGH: 66

WIND: E-NE 5-15 mph

SUNRISE 6:23 a.m.

SUNSET 8:54 p.m.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Dry Pattern through Weekend

Much Warmer Next Week

TODAY We are drying out in the wake of overnight showers that laid down the heaviest rain to the south of I-96. Sunny breaks will becoming more widespread this afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.

TONIGHT Partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY Partly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures in the mid 60s. It’ll be cooler near Lake Michigan as winds turn to the northwest at 5-15 mph.

WEEKEND Saturday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the mid-upper 60s inland and mid 50s at Lake Michigan. The chance of rain isn’t zero Saturday but quite low (20%). Partly cloudy skies will carry over through Sunday with similar temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.



EARLY NEXT WEEK: It’ll be partly cloudy and warmer with temperatures climbing back into the 70s.

LATE NEXT WEEK A significant warming trend will emerge, with highs in the low 80s by the end of next week.

Check out Bill’s Blog. Bill has more on the big Denver hailstorm, snow in California and the long-range outlook.



