Walker PD: Arrest may be linked to 2 robberies

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker police have arrested a suspect they say robbed a gas station two times in less than a year.

Police arrested a 27-year-old Ottawa County man in connection to an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station, located at 4415 Lake Michigan Drive, on Tuesday. He is also believed to have robbed the same gas station in October 2016, according to a Walker Police Department news release.

The case has been sent to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office for charges. The suspect’s name is not being released pending his arraignment on Thursday or Friday.

