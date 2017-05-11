Woman, 89, critically hurt in Ada Twp. crash

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 89-year-old woman was critically injured in a car crash east of Grand Rapids Thursday, authorities say.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Grand River Drive south of Michigan Street. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says a southbound SUV was stopped as the driver prepared to turn left into a parking lot when it was hit on the rear driver’s side by a southbound minivan.

The front-seat passenger in the minivan, 89-year-old Laurena Vanderboon of Ada, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 33-year-old Amy Larson of Grand Rapids, sustained minor injuries. The driver of the minivan, 90-year-old Orie Vanderboon, was not hurt.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a contributing factor and everyone involved was wearing their seat belt, the sheriff’s office said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

