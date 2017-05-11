Women on the Water: fly fishing weekend getaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A lot of hard work takes place every day to insure that our state’s wildlife and natural resources can be enjoyed for years to come! And really, everyone can play a role in making that happen – and the Michigan Wildlife Council is working tirelessly to get the word out.

Shrems West Michigan Trout Unlimited is one of those forces that keeps our state’s natural resources beautiful, and helps people enjoy the great outdoors.

In fact… Trout Unlimited is hosting a fun event this summer that’s geared toward women! It’s called “Women on the Water”, and it’s a ladies fly fishing weekend getaway August 4th throught the 6th. It’ll be held at Gates Lodge in Grayling.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Michigan Wildlife Council’s work and it’s campaign to teach residents about the value of our state’s resources, go to http://hereformioutdoors.org/

Women on the Water

Ladies Fly Fishing Weekend Getaway

August 4-6

Au Sable River in Grayling

RSVP at swmtu@org

