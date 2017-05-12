Fieger: I’m ‘darn serious’ about running for governor again

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan personal-injury lawyer Geoffrey Fieger says he’s “darn serious” about running for governor again 20 years after he won the Democratic primary but lost to Republican incumbent John Engler.

The outspoken Fieger expressed his interest on WKAR-TV’s “Off the Record” show Friday. He could wait to decide until the April 2018 filing deadline.

He didn’t rule out a 2020 presidential run, either.

Fieger says since he ran for governor, Michigan has “deteriorated” because of no leadership, and roads, schools, teachers and workers have suffered. He says Republican Gov. Rick Snyder’s failures in Flint show government can’t be operated like a business.

Snyder can’t run due to term limits.

Fieger says while he likely agrees with Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer and potential candidate Mark Bernstein on issues, they lack “dynamic leadership.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

