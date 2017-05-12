Fifth Third River Bank Run: Race day forecast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — River Bank Run participants have had to endure a variety of conditions over the years.

The warmest Fifth Third River Bank Run was in 1985 when Grand Rapids hit a high of 82 degrees. In stark contrast was the 2002 race, when a temperature of 35 degrees greeted runners at the starting line.

During seven of the past eight years, it has rained on race day. But this year, Storm Team 8 expects conditions during the race to remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Humidity levels will be around 80 percent to start the day, but should drop during the race. A light north wind should help keep runners cool.

Temperatures should be around 50 degrees at the start of the race and rise to mid to upper 50s by the end of Fifth Third River Bank Run.

