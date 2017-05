GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The American Seating Company factory on Grand Rapids’ northwest side has been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Grand Rapids police say there are no reported injuries at the building, which is located at 801 Broadway Ave. NW.

It’s unclear what caused the gas leak.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to get more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates and tune into 24 Hour News 8 at 5 for the latest.

