GR Ballet Junior Company brings classic fairy tales to life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know the classic fairy tales like Jack and the Beanstalk, but you’ve probably never seen them come to life on stage. Next weekend, the Grand Rapids Ballet is doing just that. Here with more about the production was Attila, the junior company artistic director.

>>>See video above to learn more!

The Junior Company (JRCO) of Grand Rapids Ballet presents Mini-Tales & Bolero May 19-21 at Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

JRCO provides students of the Grand Rapids Ballet School, between the ages of 10 and 19, with greater performance opportunities. Members enjoy the thrill of performing in their own productions and alongside the professional dancers of Grand Rapids Ballet.

Mini-Tales & Bolero is a mixed bill that includes family fairy tale favorites Goldilocks & The Three Bears, Jack & The Beanstalk, and Thumbelina, as well as the JRCO premiere of Bolero – a ballet set to a one-movement orchestral piece by the French composer Maurice Ravel (1875–1937). Originally composed as a ballet commissioned by Russian actress and dancer Ida Rubinstein, the piece, which premiered in 1928, is Ravel’s most famous musical composition.

All performances take place at Peter Martin Wege Theatre (341 Ellsworth Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503):

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, grballet.com, 616-454-4771 x 10, or at the box office.

