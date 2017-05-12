Head to Harder and Warner for the perfect gift for mom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re heading into a very special weekend, where we get to say thank you to our moms! Mother’s Day is Sunday, and if you’re still looking for a great gift for your mom, how about something that will beautify her outdoor living space?

We had the chance to talk with Harder and Warner about their vast selection of plants.

With the promise of warmer weather, this is the perfect time of the year for giving mom a new addition to that lawn or garden. And if you’re looking to really treat mom this year, Harder and Warner provides a “We Plan, You Plant” service.

The most important thing to consider when planning your landscaping is to pick the right plant for the right spot. You need to consider wind, sunlight, and the type of soil. Harder and Warner can help plan your garden. Just bring in the pictures or describe the area and they can recommend a plant or a tree that would fit the space. They will draw up a landscaping plan for your yard, including step-by-step instructions for you to follow.

How wouldn’t mom love that?

Harder and Warner Landscaping & Garden Center

Come check out the garden center! Harder and Warner is open 7 days a week right now, including Sundays!

6464 Broadmoor in Caledonia

(616) 698-6910

harderandwarner.com

