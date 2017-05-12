Holland DPS investigating 2 suspected arsons

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating two fires they say were intentionally set over the last two days in Holland, according to a Holland Department of Public Safety news release.

The first fire happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday at a house under renovation located at 333 Washington Avenue. The second floor and roof were significantly damaged, the release said.

Investigators determined the fire at the unoccupied house was an arson.

Friday, authorities were call around 6:30 a.m. to the former Macatawa Dairy Dock, located at 341 W. 17th Street, after witnesses noticed the siding on the building was burned.

The HDPS’ Fire Division determined that the minor damage was due to a fire that was also intentionally set, the release said.

Authorities are investigating to determine if the fires are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

