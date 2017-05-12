Huntington closing Holland call center; 120 jobs affected

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) – One of Huntington Bank’s three call centers in Holland is closing, according to a company spokesman.

The company is not renewing its lease for the call center at 10717 Adams St., which will affect 120 jobs, as of July 14. Two other call centers, located on Clover Avenue and College Avenue, will remain open.

The Huntington spokesman said employees willing to relocate can do so at call centers in Flint, Mich. and Akron or Columbus, Ohio. For those who don’t want to relocate, the company will consider them first for open jobs at the other two Holland locations.

The spokesman also said Huntington will provide transition pay for employees who do not stay with the company and will help them find other jobs.

Huntington Bank was founded in 1866 in Columbus, Ohio.

