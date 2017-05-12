KCAS Pets of the Week: Roscoe, Tamia and Aaron





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Meet Roscoe, Tamia and Aaron, this week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Roscoe. He’s a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who was found as a stray.

Roscoe is loving and funny, and enjoys chew toys and going on walks with his human. Unfortunately, he was recently returned to the shelter for not doing well with cats, so he should go to a home that is cat-free.

Next, meet Aaron and Tamia, two 9-year-old purebred Shih Tzus who were surrendered. The pair has lived together for a very long time and shouldn’t be separated. They are friendly and love to cuddle, and should be in a home with no small children.

If you’d like to adopt Roscoe, Aaron and Tamia or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

