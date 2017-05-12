Man accused of Kzoo sex assult, kidnapping; ‘That’s not true’

Related Coverage Neighbor IDs suspect in bus stop kidnapping, sex assault of child

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – The man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl whom he allegedly kidnapped from a Kalamazoo bus stop says the allegations are false.

That’s what Dontrel Williams told a judge during his first court appearance in Kalamazoo District Court Friday.

When asked whether he understood the charges against him, Williams, 39, blurted out, “That’s not true.”

Williams also said he wanted a polygraph. The judge told Williams he should discuss a polygraph test with his attorney.

Prosecutors charged Williams with four felonies: two counts of kidnapping a child and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges allege Williams forced the girl to perform oral sex after abducting her from a city bus stop.

During the hearing, the prosecutor asked the judge to deny bond. He said Williams made incriminating statements that a jury could use to convict Williams.

The judge denied Williams bond, which means he’ll stay in jail as the case moves forward.

Each charge against Williams carries a life sentence. That means that if he’s convicted of just one of the charges, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Williams asked for the court to appoint an attorney to represent him.

