WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A 27-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to two robberies at a Walker gas station in less than a year.

Derrick Lee Van Dam was arraigned in 59th District Court on Friday with two counts of armed robbery and one felony firearm charge, according to a Walker Police Department news release.

He is accused of holding up the Marathon gas station at the corner of Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson Avenue on Tuesday and Oct. 17, 2016.

