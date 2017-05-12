Man charged with murder of Battle Creek businessman

facebook_send_button]

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from Illinois has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting of a Battle Creek businessman.

Brian Zanetti, 47, was arraigned Friday afternoon on one count of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and using a firearm to commit a felony in the shooting death of 63-year-old Frank Zanetti.

Prosecutors filed charges after Brian Zanetti made incriminating statements during several hours of police questioning on Sunday.

Authorities said Frank Zanetti and Brian Zanetti are related, but they have not disclosed the details of that relationship.

Police said a masked suspect walked into Battle Creek Tile & Mosaic Co. Inc. during the morning of Friday, May 5, asked for Frank Zanetti by name and then shot him once in the head at point-blank range. The victim died at the scene.

Authorities named Brian Zanetti a person of interest in the case later in the day. He was arrested in Illinois Saturday on related charges, police said.

