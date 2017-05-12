Man seriously injured in stabbing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in custody for a stabbing that seriously injured a man, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Vineland Court SE at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday.

There, police say they found a 49-year-old man with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

A 44-year-old woman is in police custody for the attack, which police believe stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Officers say the suspect and victim were in a relationship, but they are not releasing their identities at this time.

