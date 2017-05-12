Neglect charge for day care provider in infant’s death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon day care provider has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old baby in her care – not for directly inflicting injuries on him, rather, for failing to provide proper supervision.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Keysha Michelle Collins, 49, with child neglect in the second degree for the April death of Korey Brown.

A release from the prosecutor’s office said that Collins, who was a licensed day care provider, violated a number of licensing requirements when Korey died, including the following:

Being asleep while children in her care were known to be awake

Having too many children to care for without an assistant

Not providing proper sleep accommodations for the children in her care

On April 14, Korey was in Collins’ care at Keysha’s Keepers Daycare,a home day care, when his mother picked him up and found him unresponsive. He also had bruises and bite marks on his body and head.

Police believe it was within the nighttime hours that Korey was injured. Investigators told 24 Hour News 8 Collins was sleeping on the same floor as the kids.

Investigators have information that Korey started crying while Collins was sleeping, which apparently led an 8-year-old girl who was also at the day care to have “contact” with him.

Day care providers must be awake at all times unless it is nighttime child care. Nighttime is defined as being between midnight and 6 a.m. During those hours, it’s OK for the caregiver to sleep as long as they are on the same floor as the children in their care.

