Police seek masked gunman who robbed GR party store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for a masked gunman who robbed a party store.

It happened around 10:46 p.m. Thursday at the Quick NEZ Party Store at 2480 Plainfield Ave. NE.

Officers say a man walked into the business armed with a handgun and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s who is between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask and black jeans.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

