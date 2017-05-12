Vote for the 2017 Community Choice Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve shared all eight Connecting with Community Awards Finalists with you and now it’s your chance to have your say!

It’s time to vote for your favorite Connecting with Community Awards finalist with the “Community Choice Award.”

Vote for one of the eight Connecting with Community Awards finalists in the poll below:

Polls will close at 11:59 P.M. on Monday May 22nd. The 2017 Connecting with Community Awards winner and the “Community Choice Award” will be announced at the awards celebration on May 24th. We will have the results here on woodtv.com and 24 Hour News 8.

The Connecting with Community Awards are proudly supported by our Connecting with Community partners.

If you missed any of the finalist’s stories you can go back and watch them here.

