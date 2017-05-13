25K winners of the 2017 5/3 River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Olympian and West Michigan native Dathan Ritzenhein and repeat winner Aliphine Tuliamuk-Bolton have won the 25K Fifth Third River Bank Run.

Tuliamuk-Bolton, of Santa Fey, NM, finished with an unofficial time of 01:24:34.930. She was also the 2016 25K women’s winner and both years, was able to hold off the elite men in the race within a race.

Ritzenhein, of Belmont, finished a short time later with an unofficial finish time of 01:14:26.

For the second year in a row, Bob Swanson of Round Lake, IL, won the 25K handcycle race with a time of 44 minutes and 37 seconds.

“It’s exciting man, a lot of hard work though,” Swanson said. “Again, it came down to the four of us, like last year. We were all pushing each other. Man I couldn’t ask for a better race, honestly.”

Aaron Pike of Savoy, IL, won the 25K wheelchair race with a time of 53 minutes and 51 seconds.

“People are going to get inspired by — whether it’s us or just one of the runners you’re seeing — people from all ages, all different disabilities (are here.) And everybody has their issues, right? So everybody’s fighting through something, so it’s pretty cool to see,” Pike said.

Look up race results here, including video results at the finish line of all races.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

